GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was listed as a full practice participant for the first time since being slowed by the first of two leg injuries.

Green Bay began on-field work Wednesday in preparation for their game Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers injured his left hamstring during the second half of a win on Nov. 28 over the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback hurt his right calf on the third play of the game of a victory on Dec. 11 over Seattle.

The first injury report for practice this week listed Rodgers as a full go, dealing with just the calf injury.

“It certainly helps. Overall preparation, obviously some (practice) plays can operate and play without taking the entire number of reps,” offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said Wednesday evening after practice.

The Packers (8-6) have won four straight games to climb back into the NFC playoff picture. They can win the NFC North by beating the Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions in the regular season finale on New Year’s Day.

While the leg injuries may have limited Rodgers’ trademark mobility, the quarterback’s arm remains as strong and accurate as ever. His 32 touchdown passes are tied with Atlanta’s Matt Ryan for second in the league, two behind league leader Drew Brees of the Saints.

Among other notable injuries, linebacker Nick Perry returned to practice for the first time since injuring his left hand two weeks ago against Houston. He practiced with the hand heavily wrapped.

Perry leads the team with eight sacks. His return could help boost an outside linebacker group that also has Clay Matthews playing through a painful left shoulder injury. The Packers have limited Matthews to mainly passing downs in recent weeks.

“We tried to utilize him in more pass rush situations and I think his shoulder is headed in the right direction,” defensive coordinator Dom Capers said. “I think he’ll probably be healthier now than what he’s been the last two, three weeks.”

