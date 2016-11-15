A group of young activists opposed to President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration are attempting to secure a residence in Washington to act as a home base for future protests so that demonstrators will be able to mobilize at a moment’s notice.

Millenials for Revolution announced its plans to open a house for activists this week, and a crowdfunding page for their anti-Trump effort had already received over $9,000 in donations as of late Wednesday morning.

The activists hope to accumulate at least $50,000 before Mr. Trump takes office next month to be used towards renting a house for the year in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Born from the ashes of a campaign devoted to the failed presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the individuals behind the project say the house will be a base “for activists in residence to counter the Trump Administration’s every move.”

“There will be many, many efforts to stop Trump and the GOP from stripping abortion rights, drilling national parks and threatening civil rights. Following our historic unity as People for Bernie, we’ve decided that the best way can make an impact right now is to create a safe and welcoming space for activists at the gates of Trump’s White House,” Millennials for Revolution said in a statement that appeared on their crowdfunding page Tuesday.

“Millions of us took action this year to get Bernie Sanders into office - now we’re going to take the fight right to D.C., up in Donald Trump’s orange face,” the group said.

Speaking to the Guardian, where the plans were first reported this week, activists said the house will sere as a “space for the best kinds of troublemakers from around the country.”

