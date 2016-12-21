MIAMI (9-5) at BUFFALO (7-7)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Dolphins 7-5-2, Bills 6-7-1

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 59-45-1

LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat Bills 28-25, Oct. 23

LAST WEEK - Dolphins beat Jets 34-13; Bills beat Browns 33-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 11 (tie), Bills No. 19 (tie)

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (T12), PASS (27).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (11).

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (27), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi had career-best 214 yards rushing, and Miami overcame 17-6 third-quarter deficit by scoring 22 consecutive points to beat Buffalo in past meeting. … Dolphins have won eight of nine since 1-4 start and in position to clinch first playoff berth since 2008. Can clinch by beating Bills and Broncos loss to Kansas City on Sunday. … QB Matt Moore makes second consecutive start in place of Ryan Tannehill (strained left knee). Moore had career-best four TDs passing in going 12 of 18 for 236 yards and interception against Jets. … Ajayi has 361 yards rushing and one TD in past six since three-game stretch in which he combined for 529 yards rushing and four TDs. … Ajayi (1,007 yards rushing) and WR Jarvis Landry (1,031 yards receiving) are second Dolphins tandem to top 1,000 yards in same season. … DE Mario Williams returns to Orchard Park for first time since being released by Bills on March 1. … Bills in jeopardy of extending NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons. … Buffalo is 5-1 when RB LeSean McCoy tops 100-yards rushing this season. McCoy’s 1,462 yards from scrimmage account for 30 percent of team’s 4,847 yards offense. … Buffalo’s 27 TDs rushing are franchise record. Only 10 teams since 1940 have 30 or more TDs rushing - most recently 2008 Carolina Panthers (30). … QB Tyrod Taylor is 14-4 with 29 or fewer passing attempts, 1-9 with 30 or more. Taylor is 2-13 when trailing by four or more points at any time of game. … Defense has allowed 13 TDs rushing and 12 passing in past eight games. That coincides with S Aaron Williams sustaining season- and potentially career-ending neck injury following blindside hit by Landry in loss at Miami. … In first six games, Bills allowed six TDs rushing and three passing. … Fantasy Tip: Hamstring injury limited McCoy to 11 yards rushing in first meeting. Fully recovered, McCoy had season-best 153 yards rushing against Cleveland and faces Dolphins, who have allowed 139.2 yards rushing in past five.

