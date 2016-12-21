Police at Nassau Community College arrested and charged a suspect linked to a string of racist graffiti incidents at the Long Island, New York, school over the last two months.

Jasskirat Saini, 20, of Plainview, New York, was charged with aggravated harassment on Wednesday for drawing racist messages on his college campus starting Oct. 15. Nassau County Police said they caught him on Tuesday drawing swastikas and KKK messages on the Garden City property.

“[Mr. Saini] told police he did it because he felt he was being harassed,” WABC reporter Diana Rocco told the station.

Nassau Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter told reporters on Tuesday that 10 counts involving the suspect include 110 anti-Semitic drawings.

“It appears that this bigot was motivated by perceived slights of the Jewish community in his neighborhood in Plainview,” Mr. Krumpter said, the station reported.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

