DETROIT (9-5) at DALLAS (12-2)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Cowboys by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Lions 7-6-1, Cowboys 9-4-1

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 14-12

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Lions 24-20, Jan. 4, 2015, in playoffs

LAST WEEK - Lions lost to Giants 17-6; Cowboys beat Buccaneers 26-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Lions No. 9, Cowboys No. 2

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (29), PASS (12)

LIONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (16)

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (20)

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (1), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Lions clinch NFC North with win and Green Bay loss or tie or tie and Green Bay loss. There’s also scenario where Lions clinch playoff berth with loss. … Cowboys need win or tie or Giants loss or tie to clinch NFC East and home field throughout NFC playoffs. … Game features two players with NFL’s longest consecutive streaks among DBs: Dallas’ Brandon Carr (142) and Detroit’s Glover Quin (114). … Lions have won past two in regular season against Cowboys. … Lions have held eight straight opponents to 20 points or fewer, club’s longest single-season streak since 1961 and longest active streak in NFL. … QB Matthew Stafford, who went to high school in Dallas, is averaging 287 yards passing with 11 TDs and five INTs in past seven road games. … Since 2015, Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 133 receptions and tied for first with eight TDs receiving. … WR Golden Tate has 27 receptions, 346 yards, two TDs in past three road games. … DE Ezekiel Ansah has 31 sacks, most for Detroit player in first four seasons. … DE Kerry Hyder has six sacks in past seven road games. … Quin has 13 INTs since 2014, tied for most in NFC. … QB Dak Prescott leads NFL rookies in yards passing (3,418), TDs (20) and rating (103.2). Completed 32 of 36 (88.9 percent) last week, second-highest rate in NFL history with minimum of 30 attempts. … Rookie RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL with 1,551 rush yards and tied for 2nd with 13 rush TDs. Broke Tony Dorsett’s club rookie record of 12 TDs rushing last week, with career-high 159 yards. Needs 258 yards in final two games to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie record (1,808). … WR Dez Bryant has five touchdowns in three meetings with Lions. … TE Jason Witten (1,086) needs nine catches to pass Hall of Famer Tim Brown (1,094) for sixth on career list. … LB Sean Lee has career-high 168 tackles. … DE David Irving had two sacks last week for first career multi-sack game. … Fantasy Tip: Stafford has 728 yards passing with four TDs (three passing, one rushing) in two meetings with Cowboys.

