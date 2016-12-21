MINNESOTA (7-7) vs. GREEN BAY (8-6)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Packers by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Minnesota 8-6, Green Bay 7-6-1

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 59-51-2

LAST MEETING - Vikings beat Packers 17-14, Sept. 18

LAST WEEK - Vikings lost to Colts, 34-6; Packers beat Bears 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Vikings No. 19 (tie), Packers No. 10

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (21).

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (3).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Loss eliminates Vikings from playoff contention. … QB Sam Bradford has 10 TDs, 4 INTs and 94.5 passer rating in past eight road games. … RB Adrian Peterson had 19 yards on 12 carries before injuring right knee in third quarter in teams’ last meeting in Week 2. He returned to lineup last week. … Peterson averaging 104.6 yards per game in 17 career games against Green Bay. … WR Stefon Diggs had nine catches for career-high 182 yards and TD last time out against Packers. .. DE Everson Griffen has 11 sacks over past 11 road games … Packers must beat Vikings to set up Week 17 game against Lions for NFC North title. … Packers playing on Christmas Eve for first time since 2004, when they beat Vikings 34-31 to clinch NFC North. … QB Aaron Rodgers has 22 TD passes and six games with 100-plus passer rating since Week 7. … RB Ty Montgomery’s 162 yards rushing last week against Bears were most by a Packer since Samkon Gado ran for 171 against Detroit on Dec. 11, 2005. … WR Jordy Nelson leads NFL in TD catches (12), red-zone TD catches (10) and red-zone receptions (17). … Packers have 10 takeaways without committing turnover over last two games. … Fantasy Tip: Former receiver Montgomery’s workload has steadily increased over last three games to season-high 16 carries against Chicago.

