NEW YORK JETS (4-10) at NEW ENGLAND (12-2)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 5-9, New England 11-3

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 60-54-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Jets 22-17, Nov. 27

LAST WEEK -Jets lost to Dolphins 34-13; Patriots beat Broncos 16-3

AP PRO32 RANKING -Jets No. 27, Patriots No. 1

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (25)

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (14), PASS (21))

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (4)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - New England is attempting to earn season sweep of Jets for 17th time. Patriots have won four of last five meetings. … Jets have lost five of their last six games overall. … New York is 12-22-1 in Saturday afternoon games. … QB Bryce Petty has 492 passing yards in his past two games. … WR Brandon Marshall has 182 receiving yards and three TD catches in past two games against New England. … Patriots clinch top seed and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with win and Oakland loss or tie. … New England enters with five-game win streak. … Patriots are allowing NFL-low 16.6 points per game. … QB Tom Brady has 22 regular-season wins against Jets as starter. With win this week he would join Brett Favre as only quarterbacks with at least 23 wins against two opponents (Brady has 26 wins vs. Bills). … Brady has 23 passing TDs and four INTs for 96.1 passer rating in past 12 games against Jets. … RB LeGarrette Blount has franchise-record and NFL-leading 15 rushing TDs. … WR Malcolm Mitchell had two TD catches in last meeting. … DE Trey Flowers has three games with two or more sacks this season, tied for second most in NFL. … Nate Ebner leads team and is tied for NFL lead in special teams tackles (16 combined). Fantasy Tip: This could be big passing day for Brady. Jets are giving up 25.6 points per game and 251.8 passing yards per game.

