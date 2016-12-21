WASHINGTON (7-6-1) at CHICAGO (3-11)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Redskins by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Washington 9-5, Chicago 7-7

SERIES RECORD - Redskins lead 25-23-1

LAST MEETING - Redskins beat Bears 24-21, Dec. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK - Redskins lost to Panthers 26-15; Bears lost to Packers 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Redskins No. 17, Bears No. 28

REDSKINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (2)

REDSKINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (22), PASS (26)

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (14)

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (23), PASS (6)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Redskins fell out of second wild card with loss to Panthers - their third in four games. … Washington eighth in NFC behind Green Bay and Tampa Bay. … Redskins have won six straight against Chicago. … With 4,242 yards passing, Redskins need 108 to break team record (4,349 in 1989). … QB Kirk Cousins has franchise-best 4,360 yards. Cousins committed two turnovers Monday night. … TE Jordan Reed needs two receptions to pass Don Warren for third among Redskins tight ends. Reed has 243 in four seasons. … LB Ryan Kerrigan third in NFC with 11 sacks. … CB Josh Norman third in NFL with 44 passes defended since 2014. … Bears rallied from 17-point deficit in fourth quarter to tie game last week. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers then hit Jordy Nelson for 60-yard pass to set up winning field goal. … QB Matt Barkley threw for career-high 362 yards, but committed four turnovers last week. … RB Jordan Howard second among rookies with 1,059 yards. … WR Alshon Jeffery had 89 yards, TD in return from four-game suspension. … WR Cameron Meredith has 15 catches for 176 yards over past two games. … WR Deonte Thompson had career-high 110 yards against Green Bay. … LB Pernell McPhee tied career high with two sacks against Packers. … LB Jerrell Freeman back from four-game suspension. Fantasy Tip: Howard could be good option with Redskins allowing 4.5 yards per carry - 28th in league.

