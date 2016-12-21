ARIZONA (5-8-1) at SEATTLE (9-4-1)

Saturday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cardinals 4-10, Seahawks 7-6-1.

SERIES RECORD - Tied 17-17-1

LAST MEETING - Teams tied 6-6, Oct. 23

LAST WEEK - Cardinals lost to Saints 48-41; Seahawks beat Rams 24-3.

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cardinals No. 24; Seahawks No. 6

CARDINALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (9).

CARDINALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (12), PASS (5).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (20), PASS (13).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (8), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks can clinch No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with victory plus losses by Detroit and Atlanta. … Teams played to 6-6 tie in October, first in Seahawks history. Cardinals’ offense was on field for 95 plays and had 46 minutes of possession but failed to score touchdown. … Cardinals have won two of past three meetings in Seattle. … QB Carson Palmer needs one 300-yard passing game to have most (23) in Cardinals history. … RB David Johnson has more than 100 yards from scrimmage in all 14 games, longest streak to start season in NFL history. … Johnson leads NFL With 1,938 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. … WR Larry Fitzgerald leads NFL with 98 receptions. Has 1,116 career catches, most in first 200 games. … WR J.J. Nelson has four TDs in past three games. … DT Calais Campbell has 10 sacks in past seven games vs. Seahawks. Campbell has three sacks and two forced fumbles in past three games overall. … LB Chandler Jones had sack and forced fumble in earlier meeting. … Seahawks seeking fourth undefeated season at home in franchise history. Others: 2003, 2005, 2012. They are only unbeaten team at home in NFL. … Seahawks averaging 145.4 yards per game rushing in past five weeks. … QB Russell Wilson needs 15 attempts and 25 completions to set single-season career highs in each category. … RB Thomas Rawls limited to 34 yards rushing on 21 carries last week vs. Rams. … WR Doug Baldwin needs 87 yards receiving to become fifth player in franchise history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. … WR Tyler Lockett had career-high 130 yards receiving and TD last week vs. Rams. .. Four Seahawks defensive players made Pro Bowl: DE Michael Bennett, DE Cliff Avril, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Richard Sherman. … Seahawks second in NFL in scoring defense at 16.8 points per game and are trying to lead league in category for fifth straight season. … Avril with career-high 11½ sacks, stands third in NFL. He had 1½ sacks and forced fumble last week. … Wagner leads NFL with 145 tackles, needs nine tackles to set franchise single-season record. … Sherman tied for third in NFC with four interceptions. Sherman has seven interceptions in past 10 games vs. Cardinals. … Fantasy tip: David Johnson all day, every day. Even against Seattle’s stellar defense, Johnson is must-play every week. Johnson had 161 yards from scrimmage when teams met in October.

