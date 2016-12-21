BALTIMORE (8-6) at PITTSBURGH (9-5)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 6½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Ravens 6-7-1, Steelers 9-5

SERIES RECORD - Steelers lead 24-21

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Steelers 21-14 on Nov. 6, 2016

LAST WEEK - Ravens beat Eagles 27-26; Steelers beat Bengals 24-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 13, Steelers No. 7

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (28), PASS (11)

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (10)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (12T), PASS (5)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (5), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Steelers can clinch AFC North with win. Ravens can win division by beating Steelers and winning next week in Cincinnati. … Ravens have won four straight and six of seven in series. … Teams have combined to win 10 of 14 AFC North titles since division was formed in 2002. … Ravens have dropped four straight road games. … Baltimore QB Joe Flacco needs 390 yards to break Vinny Testaverde’s single-season passing record (4,177 yards) set in 1996. … Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has collected 14 1-2 of his 114 1-2 career sacks against Steelers. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker’s 33 FGs lead NFL. He’s made 10 field goals of 50 yards or more, tied for most in league history. … Ravens DE Elvis Dumervil has at least half-sack in nine of 12 career games against Pittsburgh. … Baltimore rushed for season-high 151 yards last week against Philadelphia. … Steelers’ current five-game winning streak is longest since 2009. … Steelers are 13-2 in December games since 2013. … QB Ben Roethlisberger needs two TD passes to tie John Elway for ninth all-time (300). Roethlisberger is eight completions away from passing Testaverde for 10th all-time (3,787). … Pittsburgh RB Le’Veon Bell has at least 100 scrimmage yards in six straight games. … Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown leads AFC in receptions (96) and is two TD receptions shy of tying Hall of Famer Lynn Swann for third in team history (51). … Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons will make 100th straight start, longest active streak by NFL LB. … Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell tied franchise record with six FGs last week against Cincinnati. … Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s 101 career wins are tied for sixth most by coach in his first 10 seasons. … Steelers are averaging 32.9 points at Heinz Field when Roethlisberger plays since start of 2015. … Fantasy Tip: If you’re in championship game, might want to start Roethlisberger. Last time he faced Ravens at home with Bell and Brown in lineup, he threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns on Nov. 2, 2014.

