EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry on Thursday after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October.

Perry, 19, was arraigned on two counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct, a felony count of assaulting a police officer and a misdemeanor count of a minor in possession of alcohol. He has a preliminary examination Jan. 5 and is forbidden to have any contact with the alleged victim in the incident in East Lansing, home to rival Michigan State.

Perry is accused of touching a woman waiting in line outside a downtown East Lansing bar at 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 15, during Michigan’s bye week.

“When (police) arrived on scene, we tried to grab onto him, and we had to chase him,” East Lansing Police Lt. Scott Wriggelsworth said. “In the midst of that fracas, one of our officers suffered a minor hand injury.”

Michigan released a statement saying that it once it learned Perry would face charges, “he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed.”

At the time of Perry’s arrest, “he was immediately suspended from all team activities at that time and missed two games. Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

The sixth-ranked Wolverines face No. 10 Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. In 10 games this season, Perry has one touchdown reception and 183 receiving yards.

Perry surrendered to face charges Wednesday and was released on a personal recognizance bond, Wriggelsworth said.

