ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Flight departures and arrivals at the Albuquerque airport have been delayed because ground fog has severely diminished visibility as airlines wait for improved conditions.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron (hee-ROHNE’) says approximately 20 flights have been affected, mostly planes scheduled for s early Friday morning departure beginning at about 5 a.m.

According to Jiron, at least some of the aircraft with delayed departures returned to gates so passengers could get off the planes to stretch their legs inside the airport.

Jiron says a couple of arrivals are among the affected aircraft, including at least one already diverted to another airport.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus