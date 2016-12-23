NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL fined defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams a total of $42,540 for his actions in a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Donald was flagged for grabbing a facemask in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 24-3 loss. He was then whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct for picking up the flag and throwing it back toward the official. The league fined Donald $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for the second infraction.

Donald has now been fined $82,040 this season for five infractions.

Also in that game, Michael Bennett and Cassius Marsh of the Seahawks drew $12,154 fines. Bennet’s fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct on a sack dance and Marsh’s fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct on a punt.

Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton was fined $36,464 for roughing Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Drawing $24,309 fines were Darius Butler of the Colts for unnecessary roughness in a game against the Vikings and Miami safety Isa Abdul-Quddus for unnecessary roughness in a game against the Jets.

The Steelers-Bengals game once again drew some fines, this time both against Pittsburgh players: defensive end Stephon Tuitt ($9,115) for grabbing Andy Dalton’s facemask and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert ($9,115) for shoving after the whistle.

Denver safety T.J. Ward was fined $9,115 for body-slamming Patriots receiver Julian Edelman on an incompletion, after which he flexed toward the New England sideline in the waning minutes of the Broncos’ 16-3 loss.

