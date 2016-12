CHICAGO — The Redskins took advantage of a couple of big plays to take a 14-0 lead against the Bears in the first quarter.

Running back Chris Thompson has two touchdowns. The first came on a draw on third-and-goal from the 2. Thompson followed that with a 17-yard screen pass from Kirk Cousins with 57 seconds left in the quarter.

The Redskins defense also blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt to prevent the Bears from scoring.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

