The Redskins are up 31-14 over the Bears at the end of the third quarter.

Bears quarterback Matt Barkley threw two interceptions and quarterback Kirk Cousins rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to keep the Redskins in firm command of the game.

Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson is questionable to return to the game after an injury to his jaw.

