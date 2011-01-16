Former American Idol contestant Ayla Brown asked Donald Trump this week to perform at his inauguration next month amid some of music’s biggest stars having reportedly refused to participate in events surrounding his swearing-in.

The daughter of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, Massachusetts Republican, the singer appealed to Mr. Trump during an interview with the Boston Herald this week where she said she’d be “honored to perform” at any of the president-elect’s inaugural events next month.

“As a performer, I see the opportunity to perform at any inauguration in history as the highest honor,” she told the newspaper. “It’s a shame that not everyone sees it that way.”

“We’ve already elected our president,” she added. “At this point, you’re singing for your country — not to elect a politician.”

Nonetheless, Ms. Brown’s offer comes on the heels of reports that indicated some of pop music’s biggest names have outright refused to be involved in Mr. Trump’s inauguration. Elton John, Garth Brooks and Celine Dion have each turned down offers from Mr. Trump, according to recent reports, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli was allegedly rejected by the president-elect after he provoked a firestorm among fans by initially agreeing to participate.

Ms. Brown received an invitation to attend Mr. Trump’s inauguration, but hasn’t been invited to sing just yet, she told the Herald.

“I’m hoping that I’m on the list,” she said. “They know who I am and I’m hoping I’m in the mix.”

Indeed, the 28-year-old songstress has hardly been hidden from the GOP establishment during the course of her decade-long singing career. Ms. Brown sang “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Republican Party debate last December, and belted out the National Anthem during the Republican National Convention in in July.

Her father, the former senator, endorsed Mr. Trump’s White House bid last February, and was reportedly vying for a spot in the president-elect’s incoming administration as recently as last month.

