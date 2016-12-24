CHICAGO — The Redskins lead the Bears 24-14 at halftime, with quarterback Kirk Cousins torching the Chicago secondary, connecting repeatedly downfield with Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

With 1:41 left in the half, Cousins rushed for a nine-yard touchdown. Cousins has already thrown for 224 yards.

Bears receiver Cameron Meredith posed problems for the Redskins. He had a 32-yard catch to the 1-yard line, which set up a Jeremy Langford score. Meredith added a 21-yard touchdown with 34 seconds remaining.

