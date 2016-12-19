CHICAGO — The Redskins are without Jordan Reed Saturday against the Chicago Bears as the pro bowl tight end was inactive with a shoulder injury.

Reed has been dealing with a Grade-3 AC joint separation that has severely limited him the past few weeks. He missed Week 13 due to the injury, and then returned for the last two games only to be not the same production wise.

Reed was held to two catches for 16 yards combined for the last two weeks. He has 61 receptions for 641 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Also on the inactives list for Saturday’s game with injuries are linebacker Su’a Cravens (upper arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion).

Running back Matt Jones, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, offensive lineman Vinston Painter and center Kory Lichtensteiger are all healthy scratches.

Linebacker Will Compton will return to action after missing last week with a knee injury.

