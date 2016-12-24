The New England Patriots will have to play to win in the final game of the regular season if they want home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Oakland Raiders can clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye if Kansas City loses Sunday night, though they’re much more worried about replacing quarterback Derek Carr with Matt McGloin than when they start this postseason.

Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Jets 41-3 to move a step from securing home-field advantage throughout. But they needed a loss or tie by Oakland to keep themselves at Foxborough until the Super Bowl. The Raiders eliminated Indianapolis by beating the Colts 33-25 , then learned Carr broke his right fibula and will have surgery Sunday, keeping him out indefinitely.

Atlanta beat Carolina 33-16 , then the Falcons clinched the NFC South title when New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 31-24. The Bucs’ loss also allowed the New York Giants, losers to Philadelphia on Thursday night , to clinch a wild-card spot. Atlanta now has a chance in its regular season finale to clinch a first-round bye after Seattle lost 34-31 to Arizona.

The Houston Texans beat Cincinnati on Saturday night to clinch their second straight AFC South title after the Tennessee Titans’ 38-17 loss to Jacksonville . If the Texans had lost to the Bengals, the Titans would have stayed alive for a winner-take-all showdown with Houston on Jan. 1.

The Green Bay Packers won their fifth straight to move closer to the NFC North title, eliminating Minnesota with a 38-25 victory. They moved into the lead for a wild-card berth, and now the Packers must wait to face Detroit for the division crown on Jan. 1.

The Miami Dolphins beat Buffalo 34-31 in overtime to move closer to their first playoff berth since 2008. A Denver loss to Kansas City on Sunday night would give Miami the AFC’s final wild-card berth. With Miami’s win, both Baltimore and Denver can be eliminated with losses on Christmas.

Washington still needs lots of help after losing control of a wild-card spot with Monday night’s loss to Carolina, but the Redskins routed Chicago 41-21 to keep them alive a bit longer.

The Bills (7-8) extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons after being eliminated by Miami.

The regular season ends Jan. 1. Here’s a closer look at the teams and scenarios:

AFC EAST

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2)

Remaining schedule: at Miami on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 10-1.

Beat the Dolphins and clinch home-field advantage throughout.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. New England on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 7-4.

They got the win they had to have in Buffalo and now wait for Denver to lose or tie Sunday night to secure a wild-card spot.

Eliminated: NEW YORK JETS (4-11), BUFFALO BILLS (7-8).

___

AFC NORTH

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Baltimore on Sunday, vs. Cleveland on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-1. Conference record: 7-3.

Having already lost at Baltimore, the Steelers still can win the division title with a victory Sunday.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-6)

Remaining schedule: at Pittsburgh on Sunday, at Cincinnati on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-0. Conference record: 7-3.

The Ravens probably must win out to win the division.

Eliminated: CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-8-1), CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-14).

___

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-6)

Remaining schedule: at Tennessee on Jan. 1.

Division record: 5-0. Conference record: 7-4.

Tom Savage won his first career start at quarterback to help Houston clinch the division.

Eliminated: TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7), JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-12), INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-8).

___

AFC WEST

OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3)

Remaining schedule: at Denver on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 9-2.

Raiders must finish one game ahead of the Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Denver on Sunday night, at San Diego on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-0. Conference record: 7-3.

A series sweep of Oakland gives the Chiefs a tiebreaker, but they no longer control the division race.

DENVER BRONCOS (8-6)

Remaining schedule: at Kansas City on Sunday night, vs. Oakland on Jan. 1.

Division record: 1-3. Conference record: 5-5.

The defending Super Bowl champs face a major challenge with the league’s toughest finish.

Eliminated: SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (5-10).

___

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Detroit on Monday night, at Philadelphia on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 8-2.

The Cowboys have a Texas-sized home-field advantage this postseason.

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5)

Remaining schedule: at Washington on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 7-4.

The Giants got the help they needed without having to wait for Week 17.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. New York Giants on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 6-5.

Not eliminated, but still game back of Green Bay for second wild-card berth.

Eliminated: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-9).

___

NFC NORTH

DETROIT LIONS (9-5)

Remaining schedule: at Dallas on Monday night, vs. Green Bay on Jan. 1.

Division record: 2-2. Conference record: 7-3.

The Lions can win the division with a victory at Dallas and vs. Green Bay. They also are in the running for a wild card.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6)

Remaining schedule: at Detroit on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 7-4.

The Packers now sit in the second wild-card spot, but one more win makes them champions of the North.

Eliminated: CHICAGO BEARS (3-12), MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-8).

___

NFC SOUTH

ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 8-3.

The Falcons not only have a division title but will have a chance at a first-round bye with a win against the Saints.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7)

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina on Jan. 1.

Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 6-5.

The Bucs are on the outside looking in and need lots of help.

Eliminated: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-8), CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9).

___

NFC WEST

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1)

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco on Jan. 1.

Division record: 2-2-1. Conference record: 5-5-1.

First-round bye might be bye-bye for the Seahawks.

Eliminated: ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-8-1), LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-11), SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-13).

___

