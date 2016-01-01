Maryland (6-6, Big Ten) vs. Boston College (6-6, ACC), 2:30 p.m., ESPN.

Line: Maryland by 2½.

Series Record: Boston College leads 8-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

A winning record. The team that comes out on top will be over .500, a fact the victors can point to with pride to cap a turnaround. Both teams were 3-9 last season.

KEY MATCHUP

In a game featuring two stingy defenses and low-scoring offenses, ranking 92nd or lower in scoring, special teams may prove to be pivotal. Maryland’s Adam Greene made just 8 of 13 field goals and missed an extra point this season. Mike Knoll made 11 of 12 field goals for Boston College and missed an extra point. Teldrick Morgan returned a punt 83 yards for a score in the Terrapins’ win over Rutgers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: QB Perry Hills. The senior completed a Big Ten-best 66 percent of his passes and ranked second in pass efficiency. He threw 10 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, a year after getting picked off 13 times and throwing for eight scores.

Boston College: DE Harold Landry. The junior is the only player in the Quick Lane Bowl on The Associated Press All-America team, earning second-team honors. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Landry and Florida State’s DeMarcus Walker led the nation with 15 sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams won their last game to become bowl eligible. … Boston College’s Steve Addazio joins Jack Bicknell as the only coaches in school history to lead the team to a bowl game in three of their first four seasons. … The Eagles beat Maryland 29-26 in 2013, their third straight win in the series. … Boston College finished tied for last with Syracuse in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, with 2-6 conference records. … Maryland was fifth in the Big Ten’s seven-team East Division, with a 3-6 conference mark.

