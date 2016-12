NEW YORK (AP) - The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year’s Day.

The NFL announced the switch on Christmas Day, and also moved two afternoon games back from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET: New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington.

Green Bay (9-6) has won five straight games. Detroit (9-5) plays at Dallas on Monday night before hosting the Packers. Regardless of the outcome of Lions-Cowboys, the game with the Packers will decide the NFC North.

A first-round playoff bye also could be available for the Packers-Lions winner.

