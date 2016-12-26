Baylor (6-6, Big 12) vs. Boise State (10-2, MWC), 10:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Boise State by 7.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Boise State is looking for another win in the desert. The Broncos have had success here before, starting with their attention-grabbing win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Boise State also won at the Fiesta Bowl in 2010 and 2014. Baylor is hoping for a positive end to a difficult season. The Bears lost quarterback Seth Russell to a season-ending ankle injury and closed the regular season with six straight losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor’s defense against Boise State’s passing game. Brett Rypien had a stellar sophomore season (3,341 yards passing, 23 TDs) and has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Thomas Sperbeck and Cedrick Wilson. Baylor’s had some trouble stopping the pass at times this season and slowing the Broncos will be key Tuesday night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: QB Zach Smith. The heralded freshman was thrust into a difficult spot when Russell went down against Oklahoma on Nov. 12. Smith threw for over 1,100 yards in nine games - three starts - but also had some rough moments as the Bears had trouble protecting him.

Boise State: RB Jeremy McNichols. Boise State’s passing game gets most of the attention, but McNichols helps keep opposing defenses honest. The junior enters the Cactus Bowl as the national leader with 27 touchdowns, fifth in both rushing yards (1,663) and all-purpose yards (2,185).

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State is in its 15th straight bowl game, tied for sixth nationally. This year’s seniors need one win to become the 15th straight group to win 40 games in their careers. … Interim coach Jim Grobe will be coaching his last game at Baylor - Matt Rhule was hired earlier this month - and so will offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who was hired as head coach at Florida Atlantic but will stay on for the bowl game. … A win would allow Boise State to go 3-0 against Power 5 schools for the first time in school history. The Broncos beat Washington State 31-28 on Sept. 10 and Oregon State 38-24 on Sept. 24. … KD Cannon led Baylor with 73 receptions, 989 yards and 11 TDs. … The Cactus Bowl will be played at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, for the second straight year. The bowl is on a three-year run at Chase Field while Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium is being renovated.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus