President Obama trolled President-elect Donald Trump on Monday by saying he would have won a third term if he could have run. And Mr. Trump trolled right back.

The president-elect replied on his favorite venue — his certified Twitter account — and said there was “NO WAY” Mr. Obama would have won.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.” Mr. Trump replied.

Mr. Obama has made the precipitating comments in a CNN interview with one of his former subordinates, David Axelrod. The outgoing president said he was “confident” he could’ve rallied the coalition that won him the presidency in 2008 and 2012.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Mr. Obama said, CNN reported Monday.

CNN did not report on what explanation, if any, Mr. Obama had for Hillary Clinton’s apparent failure to articulate “this vision.”

