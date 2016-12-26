He’s not even president yet, but Donald Trump is already claiming to be spreading sunshine and happiness. Not to mention boosting the economy. And continuing his Twitter disses of President Obama.

In an afternoon in which Mr. Trump repeatedly reacted to recent interviews by Mr. Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the president-elect took credit for healing the nation’s spirit.

“The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope,” he said on Twitter, using a phrase (“no hope”) that alluded to both Mr. Obama’s signature slogan and an interview Mrs. Obama gave Oprah Winfrey about how there’s “no hope.”

Mr. Trump then went on to claim credit for the stock market’s rebound and the fact that people spend a lot of money in December.

“Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!” he said.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus