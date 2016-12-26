FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Friends and family of one of the two Falmouth High School students killed in a car crash last week are saying their final goodbyes.

A wake for 17-year-old James Lavin is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Chapman Cole and Gleason funeral home in town.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Patrick Church followed by burial at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

Police say Lavin was driving Thursday when his car went off the road and a hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 17-year-old Owen Higgins, died at a hospital.

The best friends had just left hockey practice. Both of them also were members of Falmouth High’s state championship football team.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus