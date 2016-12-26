A.J. Delgado, an adviser to the Donald Trump transition team, has deleted her Twitter account after using it to send out a blizzard of tweets denouncing in suggestive terms last week’s appointment of Jason Miller as White House communications adviser.

Mr. Miller resigned the post on Christmas Eve, just two days after accepting the appointment but after Ms. Delgado sent out a series of cryptic tweets critical of the appointment.

“Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!” Ms. Delgado wrote, but then told a friend she was referring to “Jason Miller. Who needed to resign … yesterday.”

She also posted, without further context, a tweet that simply said “the 2016 version of John Edwards.” The former Democratic vice-presidential nominee had to leave politics after he was exposed as having a love child with his mistress as his wife was battling cancer.

“When you try to put on a brave face and tweet about nonsense to distract, your feed looks like @JasonMillerinDC ‘s,” she tweeted, before adding, “When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it’s a bit … spooky.”

Ms. Delgado deleted her account Saturday, after Mr. Miller’s resignation was announced. Multiple news outlets captured Ms. Delgado’s tweets before she quit Twitter.

According to a report Sunday in Politico, Ms. Delgado and Mr. Miller had been having an affair despite Mr. Miller being married and his wife expecting their second child. The affair was known within Trump-team circles “for a number of months,” Politico reported.

“Delgado disclosed details of the relationship to senior officials in emails Thursday,” said the article by Marc Caputo, Josh Dawsey and Alex Isenstadt, citing “people close to the transition.”

Ms. Delgado and Mr. Miller each declined to comment to Politico on Sunday.

