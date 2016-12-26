DETROIT — Maryland linebacker Shane Cockerille has been ruled ineligible to play in the Quick Lane Bowl.

School officials declined to provide details before Monday’s game against Boston College.

Cockerille led the Terrapins with 108 tackles and ranked third in the Big Ten with nine tackles a game, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition. The junior from Baltimore was converted into a linebacker after playing fullback and quarterback at Maryland.

