Despite leading the Cleveland Browns to their first victory of the season Saturday against the San Diego Chargers, it wasn’t all good news for quarterback Robert Griffin III.

In the fourth quarter, Griffin suffered a concussion, forcing him out of the game. Now, two days later, Griffin remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

#Browns Hue Jackson said RG3 is still in the concussion protocol. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2016

In the first game this season, Griffin suffered a broken bone in his left shoulder, which kept him out of the Browns’ lineup until his Week 14 return. After two games of healthy football — two losing efforts against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills — Griffin left the Chargers game in the fourth quarter.

This season, Griffin has completed 58 of his 107 pass attempts for 654 yards in four games. Griffin hasn’t thrown a single passing touchdown this year, but he has rushed for two touchdowns on 26 carries for 158 yards. Griffin also has two interceptions on the year and two fumbles.

Should Griffin miss the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns will likely roll with Cody Kessler, who filled in for Griffin at the end of the Chargers game.

This season, Cleveland has used six different quarterbacks.

