A 14-year career in the NFL is an awfully long time, especially when you consider the physical nature of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs‘ position.

But Suggs isn’t done quite yet. Following Baltimore’s 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a loss that eliminated the Ravens’ chances of a playoff appearance, Suggs vowed to return for another season of football.

A reporter following the game questioned whether or not Suggs, who is 34, will return or not, and he was quickly addressed, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“I don’t know what you heard — what the [f–] is wrong with him? — I was always planning to come back and doing this another year,” Suggs said.

Suggs finished the year with eight sacks, which led the Ravens. What’s even more impressive is he played in 14 games this year despite tearing his left bicep on Oct. 16.

Suggs‘ 114.5 sacks is fifth-most among active players. Signed through 2018, Suggs will carry a $4 million base salary and a $2.2 million signing bonus in each of the next two seasons.

