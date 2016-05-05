The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (11) 13 2 0 383 1 2. Dallas Cowboys (1) 13 2 0 373 2 3. Kansas City Chiefs 11 4 0 348 4 4. Oakland Raiders 12 3 0 335 3 5. Atlanta Falcons 10 5 0 334 8 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 10 5 0 329 7 7. New York Giants 10 5 0 305 5 8. Green Bay Packers 9 6 0 304 10 9. Seattle Seahawks 9 5 1 299 6 10. Miami Dolphins 10 5 0 278 11 11. Detroit Lions 9 6 0 269 9 12. Baltimore Ravens 8 7 0 235 13 12. Houston Texans 9 6 0 235 16 14. Washington Redskins 8 6 1 227 17 15. Denver Broncos 8 7 0 222 11 16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 7 0 212 14 17. Tennessee Titans 8 7 0 203 15 18. Indianapolis Colts 7 8 0 168 18 19. New Orleans Saints 7 8 0 163 22 20. Buffalo Bills 7 8 0 152 19 21. Arizona Cardinals 6 8 1 146 24 22. Minnesota Vikings 7 8 0 131 19 23. Carolina Panthers 6 9 0 129 21 24. Philadelphia Eagles 6 9 0 117 26 25. Cincinnati Bengals 5 9 1 102 22 26. San Diego Chargers 5 10 0 84 25 27. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 12 0 58 30 28. New York Jets 4 11 0 56 27 29. Chicago Bears 3 12 0 53 28 30. Los Angeles Rams 4 11 0 46 29 31. San Francisco 49ers 2 13 0 26 31 32. Cleveland Browns 1 14 0 14 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star Telegram

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

