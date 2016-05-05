By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. New England Patriots (11)13203831
2. Dallas Cowboys (1)13203732
3. Kansas City Chiefs11403484
4. Oakland Raiders12303353
5. Atlanta Falcons10503348
6. Pittsburgh Steelers10503297
7. New York Giants10503055
8. Green Bay Packers96030410
9. Seattle Seahawks9512996
10. Miami Dolphins105027811
11. Detroit Lions9602699
12. Baltimore Ravens87023513
12. Houston Texans96023516
14. Washington Redskins86122717
15. Denver Broncos87022211
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers87021214
17. Tennessee Titans87020315
18. Indianapolis Colts78016818
19. New Orleans Saints78016322
20. Buffalo Bills78015219
21. Arizona Cardinals68114624
22. Minnesota Vikings78013119
23. Carolina Panthers69012921
24. Philadelphia Eagles69011726
25. Cincinnati Bengals59110222
26. San Diego Chargers51008425
27. Jacksonville Jaguars31205830
28. New York Jets41105627
29. Chicago Bears31205328
30. Los Angeles Rams41104629
31. San Francisco 49ers21302631
32. Cleveland Browns11401432

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star Telegram

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

