The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (11)
|13
|2
|0
|383
|1
|2. Dallas Cowboys (1)
|13
|2
|0
|373
|2
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|4
|0
|348
|4
|4. Oakland Raiders
|12
|3
|0
|335
|3
|5. Atlanta Falcons
|10
|5
|0
|334
|8
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers
|10
|5
|0
|329
|7
|7. New York Giants
|10
|5
|0
|305
|5
|8. Green Bay Packers
|9
|6
|0
|304
|10
|9. Seattle Seahawks
|9
|5
|1
|299
|6
|10. Miami Dolphins
|10
|5
|0
|278
|11
|11. Detroit Lions
|9
|6
|0
|269
|9
|12. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|7
|0
|235
|13
|12. Houston Texans
|9
|6
|0
|235
|16
|14. Washington Redskins
|8
|6
|1
|227
|17
|15. Denver Broncos
|8
|7
|0
|222
|11
|16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8
|7
|0
|212
|14
|17. Tennessee Titans
|8
|7
|0
|203
|15
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|7
|8
|0
|168
|18
|19. New Orleans Saints
|7
|8
|0
|163
|22
|20. Buffalo Bills
|7
|8
|0
|152
|19
|21. Arizona Cardinals
|6
|8
|1
|146
|24
|22. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|8
|0
|131
|19
|23. Carolina Panthers
|6
|9
|0
|129
|21
|24. Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|9
|0
|117
|26
|25. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|9
|1
|102
|22
|26. San Diego Chargers
|5
|10
|0
|84
|25
|27. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|12
|0
|58
|30
|28. New York Jets
|4
|11
|0
|56
|27
|29. Chicago Bears
|3
|12
|0
|53
|28
|30. Los Angeles Rams
|4
|11
|0
|46
|29
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|13
|0
|26
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|1
|14
|0
|14
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Pro Football Hall of Fame
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star Telegram
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
