ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - A person familiar with the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills intend to start backup quarterback EJ Manuel in place of Tyrod Taylor for their season finale at the New York Jets on Sunday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the Bills have not disclosed that information. The switch comes the same day the Bills fired coach Rex Ryan.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as interim coach on Sunday in a game between two AFC East rivals eliminated from playoff contention.

ESPN.com first reported the news.

Taylor is being benched after going 26 of 39 for a career-best 329 yards in a 34-31 overtime loss to Miami last weekend.

Manuel hasn’t started since a 34-31 loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 25, 2015. Though he went 24 of 42 for a career-best 298 yards passing and two touchdowns, Manuel also committed three turnovers on consecutive possessions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Taylor’s future is uncertain. Despite signing a lucrative five-year extension and restructuring the final season of his contract in August. The Bills can opt out of the deal after this season.

There is also a concern the Bills won’t be able to opt out if Taylor sustains a long-term injury.

Manuel is 6-10 as a starter, and completing the final year of his contract since being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus