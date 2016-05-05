ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Wake Forest attached a positive ending to a season marred by scandal, using a strong performance by quarterback John Wolford to beat heavily favored Temple 34-26 on Tuesday in the Military Bowl.

After throwing an interception on the first series of the game - a turnover Temple used to take a 7-0 lead - Wolford helped the Demon Deacons rattle off 31 straight points before halftime.

Wolford left with a neck strain in the third quarter with the score 31-17. Wake Forest (7-6) then withstood a comeback bid by Temple (10-4) to secure its first bowl victory since 2008.

The Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time since Oct. 8.

Wolford, a junior, completed 10 of 19 passes for 183 yards and two scores.

Seeking the first 11-win season in school history, Temple came in as an 11-point favorite. A 48-yard pass from Phillip Walker to Adonis Jennings on the Owls’ first offensive play gave them their only lead.

ARMY 38, NORTH TEXAS 31, OT

DALLAS (AP) - Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, giving Army the win over North Texas in a rematch at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Asberry’s score was the sixth rushing touchdown in the game for the Black Knights (8-5) and 46th of the season. That broke the school record held by the 1945 national championship that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield. They rushed for 480 yards.

Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Army while Darnell Woolfolk had 119 yards and two TDs.

North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. But after Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris threw for 304 yards and three scores, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.

MINNESOTA 17, WASHINGTON ST. 12

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Minnesota, beset by turmoil after 10 players were suspended after a sexual assault investigation, held on for the upset in the Holiday Bowl.

WSU cornerback Marcellus Pippins reached up with his right hand and deflected Leidner’s pass in the end zone but it went right to Brooks for the TD and a 10-6 lead. That capped an 84-yard, 10-play drive on Minnesota’s first possession of the second half.

The Golden Gophers (9-4) were looking to regroup after backing down from a threat to skip this game if 10 teammates suspended after a sexual assault investigation weren’t reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours.

WSU (8-5) ended on a three-game losing streak and was held to its lowest point total of the season.

Luke Falk was held to 264 yards - 86 below his average - on 30-of-51 passing.

