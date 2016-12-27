President-elect Donald Trump continued his Twitter victory lap, claiming credit for more economic good news Tuesday evening.

Mr. Trump noted that “the U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7,” before shifting into all-capital letters.

“The highest level in more than 15 years!.” he “shouted,” and then he completed his tweet by giving credit where it was obviously due.

“Thanks Donald!” he wrote.

The Tuesday night tweet was the second in two days for which Mr. Trump took credit for economic numbers before even taking office.

“The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!” he tweeted Monday night.

The consumer-confidence survey Mr. Trump cited Tuesday measures people’s attitudes — unlike Monday’s stock-index and consumer-spending numbers, which measure hard activity. A president-elect who hasn’t taken power yet can more easily affect people’s psychology than their behavior.

