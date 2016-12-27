BOSTON (AP) - Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is heading back to court for another pretrial hearing ahead of his double murder trial in connection with a drive-by shooting in Boston in 2012.

Hernandez is charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say the former football star killed the men after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub earlier. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend.

At a hearing earlier this month, a judge ruled that ballistics evidence and testimony by firearms experts may be presented at trial over the objections of the defense.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus