SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and running back James Washington say they will return for their senior seasons.

The two juniors made their announcement on Twitter and then discussed it Tuesday while the Cowboys continued preparations for this week’s Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

Rudolph says the two of them want to put an “exclamation point” on their college careers and Washington added that the two are looking forward to getting their degrees.

