Smiles shared by the Dallas Cowboys after wide receiver Dez Bryant threw a left-handed touchdown pass were likely replicated at Redskins Park late Monday night.

The 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten was the first of Bryant’s seven-year career. It also put Dallas in front, 35-21, in the third quarter. From there, the Cowboys finished an easy 45-21 win against the Detroit Lions.

The outcome was a significant boost and simplification for the Redskins’ playoff chances. If they beat the New York Giants on Sunday, and Green Bay and Detroit do not tie each other later that night, Washington will reach the postseason for the second consecutive season. The Redskins have not made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 1991-92.

Washington can only be the six seed. That is clear. However, where it might play is still largely up in the air. The Redskins most likely destination appears to be Seattle. It could also be Atlanta or Detroit.

The Cowboys are the top seed in the NFC. Atlanta could move to 11-6 with a win Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints. That would give it the bye and No. 2 seed.

The Seahawks are at the woeful San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They have already won the division. A win in San Francisco moves them to 10-5-1 and the No. 3 seed if Atlanta wins. If Seattle wins and Atlanta loses, the Seahawks move up to the No. 2 spot.

Detroit and Green Bay play each other in Detroit on Sunday night. The winner clinches the NFC North and at least a home wild-card game. If Green Bay wins and Atlanta loses, making both 10-6, Atlanta would still receive the No. 2 seed because it beat Green Bay head-to-head this season (by a point thanks to a touchdown and extra point with 31 seconds to play). If Detroit wins, it is the NFC North champion. If it wins and Atlanta loses, making each team 10-6, the tiebreakers becomes best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four. We can get into that should the time come. In a nutshell: Atlanta is in good position to be the No. 2 seed and, should the Redskins win Sunday, the winner between Green Bay and Detroit will determine the final playoff spot.

If Washington, Atlanta and Seattle win, the Redskins are going to Seattle barring a tie between Green Bay and Detroit.

According to The Upshot’s playoff simulator, the Redskins have a 53 percent chance to get into the playoffs. To move that number to near 100, they have to win Sunday. They can thank the Cowboys later.

