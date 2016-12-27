A D.C. yoga instructor and actress who went missing on Christmas Day was found dead in her car early Tuesday morning, according to D.C. police.

Tricia McCauley, 46, was found in her white two-door Toyota Scion hatchback in the 2200 block of M Street NW just after midnight.

A yet-to-be named suspect was arrested in the same location. Police said Ms. McCauley was in the car when the suspect was taken into custody, but don’t yet know exactly when she died over the 30-hour period between her disappearance and when she was found.

“The investigation is progressing rapidly,” Interim MPD Chief Peter Newsham said at a Tuesday morning press conference.

He said police do not believe that suspect knew Ms. McCauley. Chief Newsham did not go into details of the killing except to say there appeared to be trauma to body of Ms. McCauley.

Ms. McCauley was supposed to attend Christmas dinner at the home of a friend who she contacted around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday but never showed up and stopped responding to calls and text messages. She then also missed a flight out of Ronald Reagan National Airport on Monday morning.

That set off a citywide search that started at her home near the 2200 block of North Capitol Street in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of the District.

Chief Newsham said the suspect took Ms. McCauley’s car with her in it and drove through the city on Monday, at one point stealing from a CVS in the 700 block of 4th Street NW and assaulting employees there. Mr. Newsham said that incident is what linked the suspect to Ms. McCauley’s car.

The news of Ms. McCauley’s death was first announced on Facebook by her brother Brian McCauley and confirmed at a Tuesday morning press conference with D.C. police.

“Tricia is gone, they have found her body. Thank you all for your work, support and love. To all of her DC family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years,” Mr. McCauley wrote on Facebook. “Hang on to each other.”

