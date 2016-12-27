First-responders in New York evacuated the Trump Tower lobby on Tuesday afternoon over a suspicious package, but quickly declared an “all clear” after discovering the package’s contents.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald wrote on Twitter that “out of an abundance of caution,” the department’s bomb squad responded to a report of a suspicious package in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Minutes later, he confirmed the tower was “all clear.”

According to CNN reporter Noah Gray on Twitter, the “suspicious package … was actually a bag of children’s toys per law enforcement.”

President-elect Donald Trump was not at the midtown Manhattan site but was spending the Christmas holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

