ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Aside from having an interim head coach in Anthony Lynn, the Buffalo Bills also have an interim starting quarterback: EJ Manuel.

Without going into detail, Lynn called it “a business decision” to start Manuel in place of Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo’s season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention.

Lynn, who doubles as the team’s offensive coordinator, also revealed on Wednesday that he had little - if any input - in making the quarterback switch made a day after Rex Ryan was fired.

In first saying it was “our decision,” Lynn later said he “wasn’t in the room,” when the decision was made. He then added he can’t speak for general manager Doug Whaley or owner Terry Pegula.

As for whether he had a preference over who starts, Lynn said the team wants to gauge its depth at quarterback with Manuel being the next in line.

The switch continues to raise questions over Taylor’s future beyond this season.

Despite signing a lucrative five-year extension and restructuring the final season of his contract in August. The Bills can opt out of the deal after this season, but it’s unclear if they would still have that flexibility if Taylor sustains a long-term injury.

Manuel is 6-10 as a starter, and completing the final year of his contract since being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft.

