President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that his looming presidency is already boosting U.S. jobs, announcing that telecommunications company Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs back here from other countries.

Mr. Trump also said OneWeb, a startup Internet company, will be creating 3,000 jobs in the U.S. for its operations.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, where he’s continuing his transition plans, Mr. Trump took credit for the announcements.

“Because of what is happening and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they have taken them from other countries. They are bringing them back to the United States,” he said.

“Also OneWeb, a new company is going to be hiring 3,000 people so that is very exciting,” he added.

Mr. Trump also said he spoke with President Obama earlier in the day, calling it “a very nice conversation.”

The two men have been at odds over Mr. Obama’s refusal to use the U.S. veto at the U.N. Security Council to block a resolution condemning Israel for pursuing settlements on land the Palestinians say belongs to them.

Mr. Trump, who has criticized the Obama decision and went to bat for Israel, was asked by reporters if he wants to withdraw from the U.N. The president-elect said he saw possibilities in working with the international body, but warned it must do better.

“When do you see the United Nations solving problems, they don’t they cause problems, so if it lives up to its potential it’s a great thing, if it doesn’t it’s a waste of time,” he said.

Mr. Trump has made boosting the economy a chief part of his early days as he prepares to take the White House. He had previously helped negotiate a deal to keep open a Carrier plant in Indiana, preserving hundreds of jobs at the air conditioning manufacturer.

