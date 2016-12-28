LOS ANGELES (AP) - No. 5 Penn State has suspended two starters for the Rose Bowl for violating team rules.

Team officials said Wednesday that wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen will not play in the game against No. 9 USC on Monday.

The team did not say what the violations were.

Blacknall started seven games for the Nittany Lions, totaling 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Bowen played in 13 games, totaling 68 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses.

