ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Rex Ryan’s inability to back up his boasts of building a bully - particularly on defense - in Buffalo led to the Bills firing their high-profile coach one game short of completing his second full season.

Terry Pegula, who made Ryan’s hiring his first big splash as owner, was the person who informed Ryan of his dismissal. The decision came three days after a 34-31 overtime loss to Miami which eliminated Buffalo (7-8) from contention, and extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 years.

Ryan had three years remaining on his contract.

General manager Doug Whaley’s job appears secure after being put in charge of the Bills coaching search, the team’s third in four years. Buffalo is also moving on to its eighth coach since the playoff drought began during Wade Phillips’ final year as coach in 2000.

Ryan replaced Doug Marrone, who opted out of his contract following a 9-7 finish in 2014, and three months after the Pegulas purchased the Bills from the estate of Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson.

UNDATED - Bruce DeHaven, a longtime special teams coach who helped the Buffalo Bills go to four consecutive Super Bowls, has died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68.

Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said DeHaven passed away in Orchard Park, New York, with his family by his side.

DeHaven spent 29 years as a special teams coach in the NFL, most recently with the Carolina Panthers. He took over in Carolina in 2013 but was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May of 2015. He stepped away from his full-time role last summer but remained on as an adviser while receiving medical treatment.

DeHaven started his coaching career in the 1970s and also coached for San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle.

But he is best remembered for his two stints in Buffalo from 1987-1999 and 2010-2012.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league’s officials, believes it could only lead to more errors because referees might become tentative while trying to be perfect.

“They should get rid of it, refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong,” Durant said. He felt it was unfair “that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters, the game’s over, we’re moving on.”

No stewing by KD and the Golden State Warriors upon learning the NBA acknowledged two missed calls late in the team’s one-point Christmas Day loss at Cleveland. They lost this one all on their own.

“The refs didn’t lose us that game. We lost that game. We could have been better,” Durant said. “This happened to be in our favor - not even in our favor, we don’t get the win. To say that I got fouled and the tech and all that stuff, just move on. You don’t have to throw the refs under the bus like that.”

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Knicks President Phil Jackson and Lakers executive Jeanie Buss have ended their engagement.

Jackson tweeted a statement in which the couple said because of their professional obligations and geographic distance, “sustaining the relationship has been difficult.” They added that they had shared wonderful moments and “expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.”

Buss, the Lakers’ executive vice president, later tweeted that she would always love Jackson but that the Lakers were the love of her life and “it’s not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention.”

Jackson and Buss began dating in 1999 while he coached the Lakers and were engaged before he moved across the country to take the Knicks job in 2014. Buss not only encouraged him to take the position but also to coach the team, though Jackson said he knew he wasn’t physically up to that.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - American coach Bob Bradley was fired as Swansea manager less than three months after taking charge at the English Premier League club.

Swansea announced Bradley’s departure a day after the team’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham.

Bradley won two of his 11 games in charge after replacing Francesco Guidolin to become the first coach from the United States in England’s top division.

Swansea is next to last in the standings, only above Hull on goal difference with nearly half the season gone.

BOSTON (AP) - Jurors at Aaron Hernandez’s upcoming double murder trial shouldn’t hear about his tattoos or text messages sent to his sports agent, attorneys for former New England Patriots player told a judge.

Hernandez is charged with killing two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting because one of the men bumped into the former football star in a Boston nightclub, prosecutors said.

Hernandez, who attended the hearing wearing a suit and a tie, has pleaded not guilty to killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado. His trial is scheduled to start in February.

Hernandez had tattoos done soon after the victims were killed that link him to the slayings, prosecutor Patrick Haggan said in court.

One is of a revolver with five bullets in the chamber and one missing, which prosecutors allege represents the five shots fired into the car occupied by the victims. They also pointed to a tattoo that reads “God Forgives,” but written backward so it becomes clear only when read in a mirror.

