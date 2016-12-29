ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - What do you do if your beloved NFL team extends its league-longest playoff drought another year? Make a parody music video.

That’s what die-hard Buffalo fan Jennie Fagen did after her team’s overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday meant the Bills would miss the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.

The New York City woman recorded herself singing “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” from “The Sound of Music,” but with her own lyrics.

In the YouTube video , Fagen wears various Bills shirts and hats while singing, “Bills are 16/ Going on 17/ Years out of the playoffs/We did so great/Back in ‘88/ 2000 began our loss.”

Fagen says she made the video to add some levity to what was otherwise another disappointing season for Buffalo fans.

This story has been corrected to show Jennie Fagen lives in New York City, not Rochester.

