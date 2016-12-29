JACKSONVILLE (3-12) at INDIANAPOLIS (7-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE - Colts by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Jacksonville 6-8-1, Indianapolis 7-7-1

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 21-10

LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Colts 30-27, Oct. 2

LAST WEEK - Jags beat Titans 38-17; Colts lost to Raiders 33-25

AP PRO32 RANKING - Jaguars No. 27, Colts No. 18

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (25), PASS (23).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (20), PASS (3).

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (21), PASS (7).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (23), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Jags can close out season with back-to-back wins under interim coach Doug Marrone. … Jacksonville has lost nine of last 10 road games but win would give Jags three victories in division play this season, three straight wins over Colts, and first season sweep of Indy since 2011. … Jags won’t have RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle), but status of Chris Ivory (hamstring) or Denard Robinson (ankle) is unclear. … QB Blake Bortles needs 396 yards passing for second straight 4,000-yard season. … Jags WR Marqise Lee has accounted for five touchdowns in last six weeks: three TD catches, one kickoff return for score and last week’s TD pass to Bortles. … DE Yannick Ngakoue needs one half-sack to break Tony Brackens’ franchise record (seven) for rookies. … Jags LB Paul Posluszny has five or more tackles in 30 consecutive games. … CB Jalen Ramsey has intercepted passes in each of last two games. … Colts have lost two straight at home and three of last four at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indy hopes to avoid first losing record at home since going 2-6 in 2011. Colts are 3-4 on home turf this season. … RB Frank Gore needs 36 yards to become Indy’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2007 and oldest NFL player to achieve feat since 35-year-old John Riggins in 1984. … Gore would join Emmitt Smith (11), Curtis Martin (10), Walter Payton (10) and Barry Sanders (10) as only NFL players with nine or more 1,000-yard seasons, and needs one carry to pass Franco Harris (2,949) for No. 10 all-time. … QB Andrew Luck needs 81 yards passing for third 4,000-yard season in four years, and current completion percentage (63.8) is career best. … WR T.Y. Hilton enters game with league-leading 1,353 yards receiving. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. is second (1,323) and plays later in afternoon. … If K Adam Vinatieri retains top spot on team’s scoring chart, he’d be Colts’ scoring leader for record 10th time. … With expiring contract, 35-year-old OLB Robert Mathis, franchise’s career sacks leader (122), could make final appearance with Indy. … Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who drafted Mathis, will be inducted into Colts’ Ring of Honor at halftime. … Fantasy Tip: Hilton. With both teams already eliminated from playoffs, Colts are likely to look for Hilton and help pad receiving lead as he chases first career receiving title. Hilton had seven catches for 42 yards and one TD in October game at London.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus