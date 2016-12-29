President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday evening that the nation should “move on” from sanctions and recriminations over Russia’s efforts to influence the election.

In a statement released by his transition team after President Obama announced a series of sanctions against Russia for hacking U.S. political figures, Mr. Trump reiterated his stance from earlier this week that the country had more pressing issues.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” he said, echoing both the “move on” mantra that then-President Bill Clinton wielded during the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and his Wednesday words to reporters that “We ought to get on with our lives.”

Still, the president-elect didn’t vow an immediate repeal of the sanctions or judge the underlying judgements that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and the email account of key Clinton aide John Podesta, claims that he has downplayed.

“Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation,” Mr. Trump said.

