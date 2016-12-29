A Chicago man was reportedly charged with attacking a woman who gained national attention last month for going on a pro-Donald Trump tirade inside a Michaels craft store.

Police said Ramiz Bajwa, 29, entered the woman’s apartment building in Boystown on Dec. 20 and began pushing her and calling her names, a local Fox News affiliate reported.

Chicago crime blog CWBChicago reported Wednesday that Mr. Bajwa called the woman “racist” and a “whore,” according to court records.

Mr. Bajwa was in court on Dec. 21 and was charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, Fox reported.

A video of the woman, identified in reports as Jennifer Boyle, went viral last month showing her berating black employees at a Michaels store because they asked her to pay $1 for a reusable bag, Raw Story reported. She called one employee an “animal” and claimed she was discriminated against because she’s white.

“Why don’t you shut your face. And I voted for Trump, so there,” Ms. Boyle yelled. “And look who won. And look who won. And look who won.”

A second video later surfaced showing the same woman yelling at Peet’s Coffee and Tea employees and calling one floor manager a “bitch.”

Ms. Boyle has reportedly moved out of her Boystown residence since the alleged attack.

