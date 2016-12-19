Washington Redskins Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed was limited again Thursday at practice, but Washington coach Jay Gruden said Reed is progressing toward playing in Sunday’s finale against the New York Giants.

Reed did not play last week in Chicago because of an ongoing shoulder problem. He suffered a Grade 3 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys. Since, Reed has remained in pain and been ineffective.

“He looks good,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “He did a lot more today and [we’ve] just got to keep monitoring him, make sure he’s OK and getting the right treatment, getting stronger and more confident. That’s the big thing is making sure he has the confidence where he can extend his arm and do all the things necessary to separate from defenders. But I think he’s on the right track.”

Reed just being on the field would be a boost to the Redskins in their effort to beat the Giants and clinch a spot in the postseason. The only thing that can prevent Washington from going to the playoffs for the second consecutive season should they win Sunday, is a tie between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

If Reed is on the field, he at least draws the attention of the Giants’ defense as a key pass-catching threat. At the end of Reed’s last appearance on the field, Dec. 19 against the Carolina Panthers when he was thrown out for throwing a punch, he could not use his injured arm to block during run plays. Whether he can deal with both aspects of the offense is a concern.

“If he’s playing, he’s going to compete in both phases,” offensive coordinator Sean McVay said. “It makes it too hard where you have some tendencies and different things like that where they can just say, ‘All right, he’s in so you know they’re throwing the football.’ So it’s going to be one of those deals where if he’s going, he’s going to be able to compete in both phases. And he’s done a nice job in the run game this week, and if he is able to go, then he’s going to be full-speed and there’s going to be no… we’re not going to have any limitations on what we’re going to ask him to do that he’s done earlier in the year.”

Reed has caught just two passes since being injured against the Cowboys.

Copyright © 2016 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus