An attentive Uber driver is responsible for alerting authorities to a underage sex-trafficking operation in northern California.

Keith Avila, of Sacramento called the police Monday after dropping off passengers who discussed sending a teenage girl to a sexual encounter with a waiting john, NBC News reported Thursday.

NBC identified the suspects as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, citing an official with the Elk Grove police department. The women have been “charged with pimping and pandering,” with bail set at $500,000, NBC reported.

The alleged john, Disney Vang, was arrested on suspicions of sexual activity with a minor, and has since been released.

Police said the teen, who was a runaway, has been placed in an “alternative housing situation” until her parents or guardians are found, NBC reported.

“The worst thing I thought would happen when driving Uber is that I would be getting drunk passengers and I would have to handle them,” Mr. Avila told NBC.

The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company issued a statement thanking Mr. Avila for his “professionalism in a difficult situation.”

