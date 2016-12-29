NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road has temporarily suspended Manhattan-bound service between Jamaica Station and Penn Station and Woodside Station and Penn Station due to a third rail problem in one of the East River tunnels.
Authorities say New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR fairs on all E trains to Penn Station during the Thursday evening commute.
At Woodside, customers will be accommodated by 7 trains, at 61st Avenue, for Manhattan-bound service.
Customers can also take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and connect to the 2 or 3 trains for LIRR service to Penn Station.
