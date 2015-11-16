The Obama administration hit Russia with new sanctions Thursday and expelled 35 Russian diplomats for alleged cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the U.S. presidential election, a move that highlighted another rift between President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, who urged the administration to “move on” from the episode.

The series of retaliatory measures against Moscow marked the first time the U.S. has named individual Russians involved in cyberattacks, in what the administration calls a proportional response to a hacking operation that U.S. officials said was an effort to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Mr. Obama said in a statement. “These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government. Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences.”

The president’s executive order sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; and four individual officers of the GRU. In addition, the Treasury is designating two Russian individuals for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information.

The State Department is also shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes, and is declaring “persona non grata” 35 Russian intelligence operatives. The personnel and their families, from the Russian embassy in Washington and the Russian consolate in San Francisco, were given 72 hours to leave the U.S.

Russia said it will respond to any “hostile steps” that the U.S. takes in response to allegations of hacking during the 2016 election, according to the official representative for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement on the ministry’s website, “If Washington really does take new hostile steps, they will be answered … any action against Russian diplomatic missions in the U.S. will immediately bounce back on U.S. diplomats in Russia.”

Mr. Obama has vowed to carry out other covert cyber retaliatory measures against Russia, but said those actions may never be revealed publicly. But U.S. officials told Reuters that the administration will avoid any moves that exceed the Russian election hacking and risk an escalating cyber conflict that could spiral out of control, such as interfering with Russian internet messaging.

The president said Thursday that his administration “will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing.”

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said he supports the new sanctions.

“Russia does not share America’s interests,” Mr. Ryan said. “It has consistently sought to undermine them, sowing dangerous instability around the world. While today’s action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia. And it serves as a prime example of this administration’s ineffective foreign policy that has left America weaker in the eyes of the world.”

Mr. Trump has rejected U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia was responsible for the theft of Democratic officials’ campaign emails and other documents, which were publicized online by Wikileaks. On Wednesday, the president-elect called on the country to put the matter to rest.

“I think we ought to get on with our lives,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure you have the kind the security that you need.”

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said he hopes the incoming Trump administration, “which has been far too close to Russia throughout the campaign and transition, won’t think for one second about weakening these new sanctions or our existing regime.”

“Both parties ought to be united in standing up to Russian interference in our elections, to their cyberattacks, their illegal annexation of Crimea and other extra-legal interventions,” Mr. Schumer said. “I strongly support the steps the administration is taking to fight back against Russia’s interference in our election. We need to punch back against Russia, and punch back hard.”

Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that “a lot of folks on the left that continue to undermine the legitimacy of his win- that’s unfortunate.” But he added, “If the U.S. has clear proof of anybody interfering in our elections, we should make that known.”

CIA officials said anonymously earlier this month they had “high confidence” that Russian hackers tried to sway the election in Mr. Trump’s favor. The administration, up until now, hasn’t provided documentation to support its October assessment that the Russian government was trying to impact the outcome the U.S. election.

The White House said Thursday that the Russian GRU “is involved in external collection using human intelligence officers and a variety of technical tools, and is designated for tampering, altering, or causing a misappropriation of information with the purpose or effect of interfering with the 2016 U.S. election processes.”

The administration also released a report containing declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence services’ malicious cyber activity, to better help network security officials to “identify, detect, and disrupt Russia’s global campaign of malicious cyber activities.”

The report includes information on computers around the world that Russian intelligence services have “co-opted without the knowledge of their owners in order to conduct their malicious activity in a way that makes it difficult to trace back to Russia,” the White House said.

“In some cases, the cybersecurity community was aware of this infrastructure, in other cases, this information is newly declassified by the U.S. government,” the report said.

Sanctioned individuals include Igor Valentinovich Korobov, the current chief of the GRU; Sergey Aleksandrovich Gizunov, deputy dhief of the GRU; and GRU officials Igor Olegovich Kostyukov and Vladimir Stepanovich Alexseyev. In addition, the Treasury designated two Russians, Evgeniy Bogachev and Aleksey Belan, for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information.

Support for more sanctions is high in the Senate, according to Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. While visiting the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, on Wednesday, they voiced support for penalties against Moscow.

Mr Graham said sanctions should “hit Russia hard, particularly [Russian President] Putin as an individual.”

“I would say that 99 of us [senators] believe the Russians did this and we’re going to do something about it,” he said. “Russia is trying to break the back of democracies all around the world. It is now time for Russia to understand — enough is enough.”

